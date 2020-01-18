The Virginia women’s basketball team will look to give its season a jump start on Sunday when it takes on Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) are coming off a road loss to Wake Forest that snapped a two-game winning streak. They will be facing a Virginia Tech team that will be playing for the first time in a week. The Hokies (12-4, 2-4 ACC) were off on Thursday after falling in overtime to Duke last Saturday.
Here are five things to know about Sunday’s matchup:
On a tear
Jocelyn Willoughby is having a season to remember for Virginia. The senior guard currently leads the ACC in scoring at 19.8 points per game. Willoughby has scored 20 or more points in four straight games.
The East Orange, New Jersey native also is closing in on cracking the program’s top 10 all-time rebound list. Willoughby is four rebounds shy of matching Cavalier legend Dawn Staley, who currently sits at No. 10 on UVa’s all-time list with 772 boards. Willoughby has 768.
Coming on strong
After missing the first eight games of the season with an injury, Shemera Williams has made a big impact for the Cavaliers since making her debut. The freshman from Milwaukee has scored in double figures in six of the nine games she has played for UVa.
Williams garned USBWA National Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 steals in the Wahoos’ recent wins over Duke and Boston College. She is averaging 10.8 points per game in conference games.
Hot-shooting Hokies
Virginia Tech is the top 3-point shooting team in the ACC. The Hokies make 36.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. It all starts with guard Aisha Sheppard, who leads the ACC with 3.13 3-pointers per game and shoots 40 percent from long range. The junior from Reston leads the Hokies in scoring at 16.9 points per game.
Dara Mabrey also is shooting 3-pointers at an elite level for Virginia Tech. The sophomore guard has hit 43 3-pointers in 16 games while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc this season. Mabrey averages 13.4 points per game for the Hokies.
Cavaliers in command
Virginia leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech, 50-13, and has won five of the past six meetings. The teams split last year’s matchups, with Virginia winning 62-58 in Charlottesville and Virginia Tech winning 63-45 in Blacksburg.
Sunday’s game is part of the Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based competition between the Cavaliers and Hokies. The school that accumulates 11 points or more will be crowned the winner. Sunday’s game is worth a half point in the Clash, which the Cavaliers currently lead 4.5-2.
Day of celebration
Sunday’s game will be part of a celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, an event that brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and to issues facing girls and women in sports.
There will be a pregame sports festival on the upper concourse of John Paul Jones Arena beginning at 1:30 p.m. The festival, which is free with admission to the game, will include sports stations for kids eighth grade and under to visit. Kids who complete all of the sports stations will receive a complimentary t-shirt. There will also be face painting, balloon artist, pop-a-shot, Plinko and a chance to meet Virginia student-athletes.
Former Virginia women’s lacrosse standout Jennifer Langton will be honored during the celebration on Sunday. Langton currently serves as Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives for the NFL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.