With Virginia recently updating its 2020 football roster ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, a few key changes were revealed.
Heading into the 2020 season, Virginia’s roster won’t include five notable names: Lamont Atkins, Isaac Buell, Germane Crowell, PK Kier and Chris Moore.
Crowell, a cornerback who began his UVa career in 2017, and Buell, a defensive lineman who didn’t appear in any games in his three years in Charlottesville, left the team for medical reasons.
Crowell, the son of former UVa standout wide receiver Germane Crowell, Sr., struggled with injuries in his time in Charlottesville. He flashed the ability to contribute, but injuries ultimately ended his career.
Atkins, Kier and Moore made decisions to leave the program. Reports suggest that Moore, a safety, entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in January. It’s unclear whether Atkins and Kier, two running backs, also will enter the portal.
Atkins and Kier combined for 247 yards on 47 carries last season, with Kier leading the way with 174 yards on 32 carries.
Moore contributed the most of the players leaving, finishing with 42 tackles in nine games last season. He leaves a UVa secondary that struggled last season after a rash of injuries but returns a significant group of talented youngsters.
