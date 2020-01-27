WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jay Huff played 13 minutes and took one shot in Virginia’s 65-63 overtime win over Wake Forest on Sunday. The one shot he took proved to be critical.
Huff’s corner 3-pointer toward the end of regulation put Virginia up 54-53 with under a minute remaining. The Demon Deacons forced the game to overtime, but the Cavaliers might not even get to that point without Huff’s basket.
Prior to Huff’s shot, only Tomas Woldetensae had made a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers.
“It was amazing,” Woldetensae said of Huff’s basket. “I knew they were focusing on my 3-point shot, and so I had to drive it and facilitate for my teammate. We actually talked — before the game — we talked about trust in one another and [coming] through in unity, and that’s what we did.”
Virginia (13-6, 5-4 ACC) doesn’t have last year’s roster, and the Cavaliers find themselves in a close battle nearly every night. In those moments, it’s important for every player to remain locked in, regardless of how they’re playing or how many minutes they receive.
For Huff, Sunday wasn’t his best game. He committed five fouls and turned the ball over twice, which matched his combined point and rebound total of seven. Regardless, he made a play when it mattered.
It’s a script that several Cavaliers know well.
In a win over North Carolina earlier this season, both Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy logged career-highs in minutes played. The duo excelled in the post, scrapping for rebounds and leading the Cavaliers to a gritty 56-47 victory over the Tar Heels.
In a win over Georgia Tech, both Braxton Key and Kihei Clark were solid. Key struggled in the win over the Demon Deacons, however, shooting just 2-of-16 from the field. The Cavaliers picked up the scoring slack, however, with players like Huff and Woldetensae making key plays late in the game.
Without many consistent scoring options, the Cavaliers need different players to step up each night. If Virginia wants to rack up ACC wins, it needs to use an all-hands-on-deck approach.
That worked Sunday.
Woldetensae may be the best example of a Virginia player staying patient and finding his groove. Known for his shooting, Woldetensae struggled to begin his Virginia career. He made eight 3-point shots during the entirety of the nonconference season, but tossed in seven 3-pointers against Wake Forest.
Forward Mamadi Diakite said the players talk frequently amongst themselves about what they can do to better help the team. A couple weeks ago, with the losses piling up, Woldetensae owned up to some of his shortcomings and vowed to up his game.
“One of the things that Tomas said was, ‘I know my defense is behind, and I have to make shots because I’m a shooter, so I’m going to work on my shot even more in order to boost that to another level,’” Diakite said.
The sharp-shooting Italian made good on his words. He’s 13-of-26 from 3-point range in his past four games after his sizzling performance at Wake Forest. He started slowly, but he didn’t pout and his patience and work paid off in an overtime win over the Demon Deacons.
Even after miscommunication at the end of regulation led to fouling a 3-point shooter and giving Wake Forest the chance to force overtime, Virginia rallied in the extra period to pick up ACC win No. 5. The Cavaliers wanted to foul on the floor to prevent a potential game-tying 3-pointer from being attempted with Virginia up 56-53 in the final seconds.
“I mean, it happens,” Clark said of the team inadvertently fouling a jump shooter. “In that situation, I’d think we’d just don’t foul and contest, but it happens. More basketball for us.”
Virginia needs that type of attitude this season. After Huff’s 3-pointer, the team made a mental mistake in the final seconds to lose the lead.
Instead of dwelling on the error, Clark and company thought, “more basketball for us.”
Winning isn’t easy in the ACC this season, and it’s certainly not easy for the Cavaliers. Offensive struggles make it tough to overpower teams, which makes staying tough late in games all the more important. Part of remaining tough is staying patient for opportunities and moving on from missed chances.
Huff and Woldetensae stayed patient, and the whole team pushed through a disappointing end to regulation.
The result was a much-needed win.
