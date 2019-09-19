Watch again

The Old Dominion football team went the junior college route to find a replacement for last year’s starting quarterback Blake LaRussa, who shocked many with his decision to forgo his senior year and enroll in seminary school.

The Monarchs (1-1) brought in two of the top JUCO quarterback prospects in the country to compete for the job.

In 2018, Stone Smartt capped a record-setting career at Riverside City Community College with 31 passing touchdowns, nine rushing scores and back-to-back California state championships. Messiah deWeaver led East Mississippi Community College — of “Last Chance U” fame — to the program’s fifth national title and was the No. 3 rated JUCO pro-style quarterback in the country.

Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder didn’t announce his starting quarterback until the day of the season opener against Norfolk State. Ultimately, Smartt’s ability to create plays with his legs won him the job.

Virginia knows a thing or two about going to JUCO route to find its starting quarterback and striking gold. Bryce Perkins came in last season from Arizona Western College and set program records for total offense (3,603 yards) and touchdowns (34).

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said bringing in a JUCO quarterback has its positives, but it also often comes with challenges.

“I think the benefits can be experience and immediate help, which is usually why someone would consider a junior college player and/or a graduate transfer,” Mendenhall said. “The challenge is most players have a very specific reason why they are a junior college player and how they end up there. Could be academics, could have been social, could have been just developing late. Whatever the reasons are, they do exist.”

For Perkins, a neck injury suffered at Arizona State threatened to end his playing career and he needed a fresh start at Arizona Western. Smartt was lightly recruited out of high school and began his career at Northern Arizona, where in 2017 he shared snaps with Case Cookus.

In a game at Montana, Smartt completed 12-of-24 passes and threw a touchdown pass and added 43 rushing yards and another score. After that season, though, he transferred to Riverside City before eventually finding a home at ODU. Mendenhall said that more than anything, adding a transfer simply comes down to fit.

“I think specificity of fit is the best way to describe whether a junior college player or graduate transfer has a chance to be successful not only on the field, but in the classroom and in the community, which ultimately all those things should drive the decision in my opinion,” Mendenhall said.

Through two starts, Smartt has completed 62.3 percent of his passes, but his athleticism is what has jumped out to anyone watching. He hasn’t yet put up eye-popping numbers on the ground (29 carries, 98 yards), but even at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, his speed and elusiveness have left more than one defender with nothing but an armful of air.

The Cavaliers have their own dual threat QB in the backfield, though, and Mendenhall very much buys into the idea that chasing Perkins every day in practice has helped prepare his defense for Saturday night’s game in Scott Stadium.

“I don’t think it’s a myth,” Mendenhall said. “You identify concepts you like and you just simply hold onto those, and when appropriate you pull them back out for a quarterback that might be similar.”

Smartt and Perkins (6-3, 215) are similarly built and equally as explosive. Virginia defensive end Richard Burney expects all the times he missed tackling Perkins in practice to pay off.

“I’m glad we went against [Perkins] every day because that gives the defense a huge advantage,” said Burney, who went into the specifics of what a defender can glean from a mobile quarterback. “How fast a guy can accelerate, how good he can read lanes in the defense. It’s all about staying disciplined.”

The Cavaliers (3-0) have had a little extra help preparing for Smartt this week. Freshman quarterback RJ Harvey has been taking the snaps for the scout team. Last year at Edgewater High School in Florida, he rushed for 1,376 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“If you have players in your program for that given week, they can replicate that look,” Mendenhall said. “I really like that possibility, not only of the concepts that are already in place, but the chance to then have a player you’re working on to reinforce those concepts on a weekly basis.”

Virginia’s defense has yet to allow 100 rushing yards in a game this season, and the 78.7 yards they are surrendering on the ground ranks No. 16 in the country. Saturday night’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.