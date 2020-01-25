Former University of Virginia athletics director and ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan has died.
He was 91.
Corrigan died peacefully late Friday night in Charlottesville surrounded by his family. Corrigan served as the athletic director at Virginia from 1971-81. Prior to leading the Cavaliers’ athletic program, Corrigan also coach soccer and lacrosse at UVa.
After leaving Virginia in 1981, Corrigan became Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, where he remained until 1987.
On September 1, 1987, Corrigan became the third full-time commissioner of the ACC and led the conference until his retirement in December 1996. In addition to his duties as Commissioner, Corrigan also served as the President of the NCAA from 1995-97.
“When Gene hired me at the University of Virginia straight out of graduate school, it was one of the luckiest days of my life,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “That day began a relationship and mentorship that lasted nearly half a century. Simply put, Gene was one of the most remarkable individuals, and leaders, I have ever known. His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected - and there are a multitude of us. I will miss him immensely, but I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years. Nora and I spent several hours with Gene and Lena at their home in Charlottesville last fall. The time was truly special. Nora joins me in extending our hearts and prayers to Lena and the extraordinary Corrigan family.”
