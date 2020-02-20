Javier Lopez’s broadcasting career began in a major league bullpen.
The four-time World Series champion and 14-year MLB veteran hung up the spikes in 2016, but the former Virginia standout hasn’t left the game he loves. He works as a broadcaster with the San Francisco Giants, and he’s accepted an additional role as an ACC Network baseball analyst for games this spring.
Lopez planted his broadcasting seeds years ago, when he would commentate games in bullpens with his teammates. He often handled play-by-play duties, as his teammates would chime in with color commentary.
“Play-by-play, it’s hard to do, I’ll tell you that,” Lopez said. “I was only able to do maybe two innings before I had to have another teammate pick up the slack, and I would be the color commentator. It’s not the easiest job in the world. You don’t know how hard it is until you try.”
Luckily for Lopez, he’ll serve as a color commentator on ACC Network broadcasts this spring.
All jokes aside, Lopez brings over a decade of professional experience with him to the broadcast booth. The left-handed reliever had plenty of ups and downs at the beginning of his career, frequently being demoted to the minor leagues to work on his craft.
In about 2010, things fell into place. For the final seven seasons of his 14-year career, Lopez recorded an ERA below 4.05 in every season. In six of those years, his ERA was below 3.15. He had two seasons with an ERA under 2.00.
He was particularly dominant in lefty-lefty matchups, being used frequently to come in and get elite left-handed hitters out.
Given the struggles early in his career, Lopez understands what young collegiate players go through when they’re developing and trying to build their game for the professional level.
Lopez, who earned a degree in psychology from UVa, credits improved breathing and a sense of calm on the mound for much of the success later in his career. His wife has a doctorate in psychology, and Lopez would often turn to her for advice on the mental game.
The mental aspect of baseball is something Lopez likes to discuss when broadcasting, as his professional experience gives fans a different look into what it takes to be a successful baseball player.
“Some of the guys, not only in college but in pro ball as well, have their emotions on their sleeve and you can kind of tell when they’re a little rattled,” Lopez said. “I think when those things kind of pop up and you see yourself doing it and you can make those adjustments, that’s when you start leveling out and getting more consistent, and I think that’s when the players really truly start to grow.”
With more than a decade of major league experience and a rare understanding of the mental side of baseball, Lopez hopes to add an interesting perspective to ACC broadcasts this spring.
On a personal level, Lopez can’t wait to be back around the college game on a more regular basis. He’s looking forward to visiting the different venues, and he’s excited for the feeling of being around college baseball consistently for the first time in decades.
“I feel like the college game, it’s given me lifelong friends,” Lopez said. “It’s not only playing together, but you’re going to class together, you’re living together with most of your teammates. I think those are the things as you transition into pro ball that change a little bit.”
Since Lopez left grounds, he’s played 14 seasons in the majors and earned four World Series rings. Despite the time away, Lopez still feels the close connection to UVa and ACC baseball. That connection will only grow stronger with his new role with the ACC Network.
“College is such a unique part of your life, whether it’s three years, four years, five years,” Lopez said. “Those friendships never seem to go away. You get transported back to that time. I know it’s been about 25 years this year since I was a first year in school, but I can still think about it and it feels like yesterday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.