Former Virginia guard Devon Hall has signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced on Wednesday.
Terms of the deal were not released.
Players on two-way contracts spend the majority of the season playing in the NBA G League but can be called up to their NBA team for a maximum of 45 days. Each NBA team can have two players on two-way contracts in addition to the standard 15 players on the roster.
Hall, who was selected by Oklahoma City with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, made 10 appearances for the Thunder's G League team, the Oklahoma City Blue, last season. In those 10 games, which included three starts, Hall averaged 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Hall played an average of 21.1 minutes in those games and shot 42.2 percent from three-point range.
Prior to joining the Oklahoma City Blue last season, Hall played for Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League in Australia. The former Wahoo appeared in 28 games, including 19 starts, for Cairns Taipans, averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Hall also played for the Thunder's Summer League team in Las Vegas in July, averaging 7.4 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game. Hall posted a photo of himself signing his new contract with the Thunder on his Instagram page on Wednesday with a caption that read "Blessings."
Hall becomes the second Virginia player to sign a two-way contract with an NBA franchise this offseason. Former Cavalier guard Kyle Guy signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings in July.
In addition to Hall and Guy, there are currently seven former Virginia players under contract with NBA teams: Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers), Joe Harris (Nets), Mike Scott (Sixers), De'Andre Hunter (Hawks) and Ty Jerome (Suns). Former Virginia guard Justin Anderson, who was a first round NBA Draft pick in 2015, is currently a free agent.
