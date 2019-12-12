The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived former Virginia guard Devon Hall, Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced on Thursday.
Originally signed to a two-way contract on Sept. 4, Hall appeared in five games for the Thunder this season and totaled five points and three assists in 20 minutes of action.
In three games (all starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, he averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.
The former Wahoo was originally selected by Oklahoma City with 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.