Timberwolves Thunder Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Devon Hall (22) shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived former Virginia guard Devon Hall, Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced on Thursday.

Originally signed to a two-way contract on Sept. 4, Hall appeared in five games for the Thunder this season and totaled five points and three assists in 20 minutes of action.

In three games (all starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, he averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

The former Wahoo was originally selected by Oklahoma City with 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments