Justin Anderson is getting another shot at playing in the NBA.
The former Virginia guard has signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not released.
A former first-round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, Anderson has appeared in 216 NBA games. Over four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks (2015-17), Philadelphia 76ers (2017-18) and Atlanta Hawks (2018-19), Anderson averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
After not being re-signed by the Hawks, Anderson agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Washington Wizards during the offseason, but was waived on Oct. 16.
The former Cavalier then signed with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. Anderson has shined in his time with the 905, averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 13 games.
Now he heads to Brooklyn, where he will reunite with former Virginia teammate Joe Harris. Anderson and Harris played together at Virginia for two seasons and helped the Cavaliers win the 2014 ACC Tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
Harris is having a stellar season for Brooklyn. Entering Monday night’s game against Orlando, Harris was averaging 14.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.
With Anderson, joining the Nets, there are now six former Virginia basketball players currently on NBA rosters: Anderson, Harris, Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers), De’Andre Hunter (Hawks), Ty Jerome (Suns) and Mike Scott (Sixers).
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy is currently on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings and playing for their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Devon Hall was recently released by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he has since signed with the team’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
