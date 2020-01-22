London Perrantes is heading to Washington.
The former Virginia point guard has been acquired by the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, the team announced this week. The Go-Go traded the returning rights to guard Gabe York to the Canton Charge in exchange for Perrantes, who played for the Charge during the 2017-18 season before heading overseas to continue his professional career.
Perrantes most recently played for Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. Last season, Perrantes played in France for Cholet Basket, averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
After a solid 2018-19 season in France, Perrantes played for the New Orleans Pelicans’ NBA Summer League team, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game during three appearances.
In September, Perrantes signed a training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in five preseason games for Portland, but did not land a spot on the regular season roster and was waived.
Now he returns to the NBA G League with the Go-Go. Perrantes had a successful run in his first stint in the G League, averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per game for the Canton Charge while he was on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Perrantes wasn’t the only former Virginia basketball player to find a new home in the G League this week.
Justin Anderson, who recently completed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, was acquired by Long Island Nets, the team’s G League affiliate, in a trade on Tuesday. Anderson was traded from the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, to Long Island in exchange for forward/center Henry Ellenson.
Anderson, who was waived by the Washington Wizards in October, appeared in 15 games for the Raptors 905 this season, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.
In addition to Perrantes and Anderson, former Virginia guards Kyle Guy and Devon Hall also play in the NBA G League.
Guy, who is on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, is averaging 20.7 points per game and 4.4 assists per game for the Stockton Kings, while Hall is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Oklahoma City Blue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.