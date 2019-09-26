Former Virginia pitcher Michael Schwimer goes outside the box

Michael Schwimer has an outside-the-box sports mind.
From his “wild ideas” to make baseball more exciting and appeal to the younger generations to his business ventures, the former Virginia pitcher makes baseball purists cringe.
He suggests the widespread use of robotic umpires and assessing two strikes for pitches directly down the middle of the strike zone. He also believes wholeheartedly in the importance of analytics.
A 2008 Virginia alumnus, Schwimer spent 2008-13 in the minor and major leagues. After his career ended due to an injury and inconsistent results, he continued thinking creatively by launching a pair of unique sports businesses.
The first business, Big League Advance, offers funding to minor league baseball players in exchange for a portion of their future major league earnings. The company website uses an example of a player accepting $50,000 from BLA in exchange for 1% of their future MLB earnings.
Considering minor league baseball players make roughly $5,000-15,000 annually, the funding increases their ability to train and focus solely on baseball. That’s a luxury Schwimer didn’t have during his pro career.
“I had to work in the offseason,” Schwimer said. “In the Charlottesville area, I was reffing basketball games at high schools and babysitting and just doing what I could to get extra money in order to try to live and play minor league baseball.”
BLA, which was founded in 2016, gives minor league players a chance to launch their professional careers with financial security. Not every minor league player can make a deal with BLA, though. Schwimer and his team of analysts project out top prospects and only provide funding to the players they believe have a good shot at making the majors.
“The stats are extremely important here,” Schwimer said. “If you’re playing minor league baseball, you have less than a 10% chance to play a single day in the major leagues ... less than 3% will actually make millions of dollars. Basically, if we’re throwing darts, we’re going to lose money of 97% of our investments.”
With the stats proving critical, Schwimer needed a team to help constantly improve his model. He added Paul DePodesta, who also wrote a “really big check” to help launch the company.
DePodesta is a 1995 Harvard graduate who spent time with the Oakland Athletics as they implemented their “Moneyball” philosophy that values analytics. He currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for the Cleveland Browns in addition to his role as a partner and board member for BLA.
The reliance on stats paid dividends, as the first fund raised $26 million and helped fund 77 players. Thirty-eight of those players have made the majors, and Schwimer expects 50 to get there once everything plays out. BLA raised an additional $130 million after the first fund, and they’ve spread that across a five-year plan. That averages out to $26 million per year.
Overall, BLA funds 186 professional baseball players, according to Schwimer. A 2018 article from CNBC reported that both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Osuna received funding from BLA.
Tatis Jr. was ranked the No. 2 prospect in baseball heading into this season’s opening day by MiLB.com. The Padres called Tatis Jr. to the majors this season, and the 20-year-old athlete hasn’t disappointed. He hit .317 with 22 home runs, 53 RBI and 16 stolen bases in just 84 games before a back injury ended his rookie campaign.
Interestingly, BLA doesn’t always pour money into top prospects. In fact, Schwimer estimates that 75% of the players funded by BLA are outside of most top-300 prospect rankings. Schwimer and company believe their model projects future MLB success better than any other model.
The next venture
With a major round of funding coming in the form of the $130 million, Schwimer and his team found themselves with excess capital. Schwimer wanted to expand, and he had big plans.
“I wanted to build what I hoped to be the best independent sports data analytic team in the world,” Schwimer said.
BLA currently features a senior analytical team comprised of 10 engineers and data scientists. The resume of each team member is staggering.
Zach Bradshaw, the VP of Insight and Foresight, helped in the analytical department of three NBA teams. He also spent time driving the creation of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and Football Power Index. The other engineers and data scientists have similarly impressive backgrounds.
Schwimer wanted his group to independently advise professional sports teams, but most teams were skeptical of Schwimer’s promises. He needed another way to demonstrate his group’s value.
“The best way to prove that we have this great team is to show that we can predict outcomes of games,” Schwimer said.
That sparked a trip to Las Vegas.
Schwimer thought he could make millions of dollars by trusting his team’s algorithms and betting on their best picks. The result didn’t turn out quite how he had hoped, but not because of the algorithm.
“After 16 days, [I] was shut out of every major sports book,” Schwimer said.
He was betting tens of thousands of dollars on each pick and winning at a consistent clip. Eventually the sports books limited him to $300 per bet.
Schwimer needed to get creative, so he founded Jambos Picks. The site gives subscribers suggested bets each day, based on the analytical model’s findings. Jambos Picks is a sports betting tout. It started giving out picks in exchange for a payment from subscribers just a few weeks ago.
The tout industry is considered untrustworthy and dishonest by many, including Schwimer. Most touts provide users with picks that don’t perform well and they rarely reveal their overall record on picks.
People lose money paying for suggested picks that don’t do well, which in turn costs the bettor even more money. Schwimer described the industry as “one of the worst and most disgusting legal industries in the United States of America.”
“The best way to shut them down was a tout service that was everything they’re not,” Schwimer said. “Meaning fully transparent and fully financially accountable.”
That’s where Jambos differs from traditional tout services. Jambos sells packages for one week, four weeks and 17 weeks. Each package includes a refund policy that goes beyond the initial purchase price if the company loses units on its package.
For example, the weekly package costs $250, but Jambos offers up a $300 payback if the package loses units. The four-week package costs $900, and the payback comes in at $2,000. The 17-week package costs $3,000 and Jambos offers $10,000 if the package loses units.
“We say, ‘If the picks lose, we’re gonna lose money as a company,’” Schwimer said. “It’s not right to give out losing picks and then for us to also profit off of subscribers. I just think that’s incredibly wrong.”
Naturally, there are plenty of skeptics.
Through four weeks, the results are mixed. Jambos got destroyed in its second week sharing picks, delivering winners on only 30 of the 77 suggested bets. The first, third and fourth weeks both yielded positive results, however.
Overall, the company is slightly in the positive through the first month. The jury is still out on just how successful the model can be over an extended period of time.
Schwimer encourages healthy skepticism, saying he knows the industry’s history, but his business hopes to change that. Jambos also provides a record of each day’s picks, to provide full transparency.
“The beautiful thing is, if you don’t believe it, you’re actually the No. 1 person that should subscribe,” Schwimer said. “If you think that we can’t beat the market, you should buy the 17-week plan. If you’re right, you get $10,000, if you’re wrong, you lose $3,000.”
The end goal
While Schwimer wants to provide winning picks, that’s not the reason Jambos started. Schwimer wants to use Jambos to prove that his analytical team is the best in sports. He believes his team’s services can go beyond helping bettors make picks; it can help major professional sports teams win games.
“If you can best predict the outcome of a game, that means that you know more about what it takes to win that game than anybody else,” Schwimer said. “Therefore, you can reverse engineer it to try to give yourself the best chance to win.”
Schwimer says he hopes the Big League Advance model shows that his group can correctly predict the future success of young athletes. He hopes the Jambos Picks side shows his team knows how to forecast game-by-game results.
He thinks the long-term model of BLA combined with the short-term thinking of Jambos would help his team of analysts successfully operate a professional sports organization on both a game-by-game and season-by-season basis.
The former UVa pitcher has his sights set on a lofty goal.
“I would be incredibly shocked if we don’t own multiple major sports teams in a few years,” Schwimer said.
His goals and thoughts aren’t conventional, but that hasn’t stopped Schwimer yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.