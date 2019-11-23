After a stellar start in the G League, Kyle Guy is getting his first shot to play in the NBA.
The former Virginia basketball star has been called up to the Sacramento Kings’ main roster, according the UVa men’s basketball team’s Twitter account. Guy will make his NBA debut on Sunday night when the Kings face the Wizards in Washington at 6 p.m.
Guy has been on a tear in the NBA G League. In seven games for the Stockton Kings this season, the former Wahoo is averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. In his most recent game, Guy poured in 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Stockton’s 111-103 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
The Kings acquired Guy in a draft night trade with the New York Knicks, who took him in the second round of the NBA Draft. The Kings signed Guy to a two-way contract in the offseason. As part of the two-way contract, Guy will spend the bulk of the season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days on the Kings’ main roster.
Guy becomes the seventh former Virginia player currently on an NBA roster, joining Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Scott (Philadelphia 76ers), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks), Devon Hall (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Ty Jerome (Phoenix Suns).
