Former Virginia offensive lineman Marcus Applefield was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL Draft on Tuesday.
Applefield earned his selection in Round 9 of the offensive line portion of the draft. He became the 71st overall pick from that position group.
Applefield started all 13 games for Virginia in 2018 after transferring to the Cavaliers from Rutgers.
He spent 2015-17 with the Scarlet Knights. Applefield will protect Roughnecks quarterback Connor Cook in the XFL. Cook starred at Michigan State before spending some time in the NFL.
Prior to being selected in the XFL Draft, Applefield was on the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens. He was released from the team on Sept. 3.
The Roughnecks are led by head coach and general manager June Jones. John Estes, who played offensive line at Hawaii before spending a few years in the NFL, will coach the team’s offensive linemen. It’s the first coaching gig for Estes.
Here are some notable selections from the XFL Draft on Tuesday:
Applefield will be joined in Houston by former Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips, who was chosen in the sixth round of the skill position portion of the draft. Phillips spent time on the Buffalo Bills’ active roster and practice squad in 2018.
In addition to selecting former Charlottesville High School and James Madison University standout Rashard Davis, the D.C. Defenders drafted former William & Mary wide receiver Tre McBride, who has spent time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.
The Dallas Renegades chose former Richmond defensive lineman Winston Craig in the third round of the defensive front seven portion of the draft. Craig played for the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football last spring before the league folded.
Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Ricky Walker was chosen by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the third round of the defensive front seven portion of the draft.
The St. Louis BattleHawks chose a pair of former James Madison standouts, taking wide receiver Ishmael Hyman in the eighth round of the skill position portion of the draft and defensive end Andrew Ankrah in the third round of the front seven part of the draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.