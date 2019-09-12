Four former Virginia players are among 122 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020, which were announced on Thursday.
Running backs Thomas Jones (1996-99) and Tiki Barber (1993-96), linebacker James Farrior (1993-96) and defensive back Ronde Barber (1993-96) all made the list of eligible players, whose NFL careers ended less than 25 years ago.
The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 in early January. The finalists will then be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee during its annual meeting the day before Super Bowl LIV.
Jones is Virginia’s all-time leader in career rushing yards with 3,998, and his 1,798 yards in 1999 also is a UVa record. In the NFL, Jones played for the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Bears, Jets and Chiefs and amassed more than 10,000 career rushing yards. In 2009, he set the Jets’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 14.
Tiki Barber is No. 2 on Virginia’s all-time career rushing yardage list with 3,389. His 1,397 yards in 1995 and 1,360 yards in 1996 are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, on the Cavaliers’ single-season rushing yardage list. He spent his entire NFL career with the Giants and retired in 2006 with more than 10,000 career yards and as the owner of at least 18 Giants’ franchise records.
Tiki’s twin brother, Ronde, is tied for No. 3 on Virginia’s all-time interceptions list with 15. He played his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers, and in 2001, he set the franchise record for interceptions in a season with 10.
Farrior is No. 7 on Virginia’s all-time tackles list with 381. He played 15 seasons with the Jets and Steelers. Most of his pro career was spent in Pittsburgh, where he helped the Steelers with Super Bowls XL and XLIII.
