Brandon Williams visited Virginia the weekend of the Florida State game. That Saturday night, the Cavaliers used a strong fourth quarter to beat the Seminoles by seven points, and fans rushed the field.
Williams committed to Virginia the next day.
“I saw something special,” Williams said. “When all of the fans rushed onto the field, it was really something special. Just everything about that school just felt special.”
The Louisiana recruit made his commitment official Wednesday when he signed his national letter of intent to join the Virginia football program. The four-star outside linebacker with NFL aspirations loved his visit to Virginia and selected the school over programs such as Florida, Miami and Texas A&M for a few reasons.
“I described it as it just ‘oozed greatness,’ like everybody we talked to, it was just top notch,” Williams said. “Honestly, the ultimate factor was talking to Carla Williams, the athletic director, I kind of realized that everybody was really aligned with a certain goal for the whole university.”
He enjoyed his visit, which included time riding horses at head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s house hours before the Cavaliers beat the Seminoles.
Conversations with Carla Williams, Mendenhall and other coaches, such as strength coach Shawn Griswold, were what really sold Williams on committing to Virginia.
“I feel like the SEC schools kind of have like a whole system that they just put everybody through without really focusing on the person or the player individually,” Williams said. “I felt like everything at UVa was individualized when talking to the strength and conditioning coach, the coaches. Everything is individualized and just personal. I feel like overall that [is] a better environment for me to develop as a football player and a person.”
He also fits well into Virginia’s scheme as a pass-rushing linebacker. Virginia’s linebackers were among the best in the country at getting to the quarterback this season, and that’s by design. The team’s scheme allows linebackers to make plays in the backfield, and that attracted Williams to the program.
UVa’s approach attracted safety Donovan Johnson, a Louisiana native, as well. Williams says he’s close with Johnson, who plays at a neighboring high school.
The duo is excited to get to work, and Williams said he’s hoping UVa can add more Louisiana players in the future because of the speed and athleticism of high school players in the state.
Being recruited and signing comes as an honor for Williams, who didn’t start playing football until sixth grade. His family lived in Asia, where he played rugby, before moving to the United States in sixth grade.
He took up football, but said he wasn’t very good until about eighth grade when he started to fill into his body. He’s now 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and a ferocious edge rusher.
When discussing his accomplishments, Williams sounds like a UVa coach or current player.
“It’s a very prideful accomplishment of mine, and I know how hard I worked, but at the same time I like to call it graciously humbling, and it’s just something for me to build on,” Williams said. “I truly believe that I can get better every day at every single thing that I do.”
Williams mentioned the program’s goal of unbroken growth, and he wants to help the program continue to grow. By attending the Florida State game and keeping tabs the rest of the season, Williams was able to witness the unbroken growth.
In addition to the on-field success of the program, Virginia’s academic reputation stood out to Williams, who is leaning toward studying something related to pre-law once he arrives on grounds.
“If I were to get hurt in football, I know that I have a fall back plan,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say I would have something that means as much as a UVa degree if I went to an SEC school.”
