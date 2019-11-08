Four-star offensive lineman Jimmy Christ decommitted from the Virginia football team’s 2020 class on Friday. The highly touted recruit took to Twitter to announce that he no longer plans on attending UVa and playing for Bronco Mendenhall.
“I am so thankful for everything the coaching staff and university [have] done for me,” Christ said. “It was not an easy decision but I think it is best for me to consider other options.”
Before committing to Virginia in April, Christ drew offers from other top programs, including Notre Dame and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-7 lineman, who hails from Sterling in Northern Virginia, was one of UVa’s top recruits for the 2020 class.
Virginia’s 2020 class has 11 commits with Christ deciding not to attend the school. Jestus Johnson is the only offensive lineman in the 2020 class following Christ’s announcement.
Luckily for Virginia, every offensive lineman on the two-deep roster this week is expected to return next season. The offensive line needs improvement, but the Cavaliers have looked better up front since disappointing performances at Notre Dame and Miami. There’s room for the position to become an area of strength given the volume of underclassmen and juniors playing meaningful snaps.
