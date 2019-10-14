It’s just fall ball, but the Virginia baseball team knocked off East Carolina in a 14-inning scrimmage on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
For simplicity’s sake, we’ll explain the matchup as two separate seven-inning games. The scoreboard did reset at 0-0 after the first seven frames, but the contest technically was a 14-inning scrimmage.
The Pirates, who made a Super Regional last season, jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in Game 1 before falling 8-6 to UVa. The Cavaliers were the team jumping in front in Game 2, leading 4-0 before ECU tied the game at 4-4 with a four-run fourth inning. Virginia responded in the bottom half of the frame, scoring three runs and ultimately winning 7-4.
Here are a few takeaways from the Cavaliers’ wins:
UVa builds winning habits
The Cavaliers looked good, but it’s still four months until the start of the 2020 season, and neither team used players like they would in a spring matchup. Virginia has a few pitchers it isn’t using for the fall, and the Cavaliers used their starting caliber pitchers for just a few innings. Final scores of fall baseball games don’t mean a whole lot.
While the final score doesn’t count toward the 2020 season, the Cavaliers did beat the Pirates and showed resiliency when East Carolina scored runs. For a proud program looking to return to the peak of the sport, building winning habits is critical.
“Overall, I’m pleased, but I’m continuing to talk to our guys about this concept of learning how to win,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “The last two years we haven’t won at the level of what our standard is. This team needs to learn what it takes to win college baseball games, and certainly that’s a very good opponent in the other dugout.”
Playing an ECU squad that made the NCAA Super Regionals last season gave Virginia an opportunity to build winning habits in October.
Rivoli and Ortiz shine
Brendan Rivoli and Devin Ortiz excelled Sunday. The two juniors went a combined 6-for-7 with five RBI in the first victory. They went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI in the second game, giving them eight hits and six RBI on the day. The duo consistently came up with runners on, and they consistently delivered.
Ortiz is an interesting player to watch. He only received 19 at-bats last season, but seems like a player capable of earning more work in the middle of the UVa order.
“Devin Ortiz has been a really bright spot for us this fall,” O’Connor said. “He’s a guy that [in] his first two years hasn’t gotten much of a chance. He went away this summer, had a really great summer, gained a lot of confidence.”
O’Connor called Ortiz “one of the six best pitchers” on UVa’s pitching staff, but Ortiz isn’t pitching this fall to lighten the load on his arm. He’s someone who could contribute significantly this season as both a pitcher and hitter.
Rivoli earned more work in the lineup than Ortiz in 2019, batting .320 and driving in 42 runs across 206 ABs. He’s hit in the cleanup spot and will be expected to contribute in a major way this season. Rivoli’s 42 RBI tied for the team lead last season, and he’s a likely candidate to lead the team in RBI again this season, especially if O’Connor decides to hit him in the cleanup spot.
Cotier provides a spark
Max Cotier, a 144-pound freshman came through in a big spot in Game 1. With UVa trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Cotier smacked a two-RBI triple to tie the game.
Cotier is one of nine freshmen on UVa’s fall roster, and he’s one to watch. The infielder possesses quality speed and makes solid contact. He’s capable of finding the field in his first season in Charlottesville.
“In an intersquad scrimmage the other day he hit a no-doubter home run to right field and almost hit another one in his next at-bat,” O’Connor said. “He’s got a little juice in that little bat, in that little body he has.”
O’Connor mentioned Cotier’s defensive versatility, saying the freshman can play either middle infield position. O’Connor wants to see how he handles the grind of a full college season, but believes he can make an impact on the team.
Pitching inconsistency remains
Chesdin Harrington started Game 2 and was lights out, firing three perfect innings and striking out three batters in the process. Outside of Harrington, the Cavaliers had some shaky moments as well as a few solid moments.
Junior Griff McGarry started the first game and allowed two earned runs in three innings. He was followed by Mike Vasil, who struggled through his one inning of work, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs. Vasil looked strong in earlier action this fall.
Zach Messinger and Kyle Whitten also pitched in Game 1, with Whitten doing a nice job in his 1 1/3 innings of action.
In Game 2, Kyle Petri and Christian Sanchez struggled in the fourth inning. They allowed a load of base runners and yielded four runs, which allowed ECU to tie the game. The runs were charged to Petri, but Sanchez was unable to get out of Petri’s jam before retiring the side.
Pitching depth and consistency have been concerns for UVa in recent seasons, and new pitching coach Drew Dickinson needs more consistent production from his staff if the Cavaliers want to make an NCAA Tournament appearance.
With experienced starters like Harrington and Evan Sperling on the roster, it makes it easier for the new guys to develop without needing to be great right away. As the season approaches, however, the Cavaliers will want better consistency from the entire staff.
