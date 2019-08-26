Redshirt sophomore Francesco Badocchi is leaving the Virginia men’s basketball team due to personal reasons, the school announced Monday. Badocchi will remain enrolled at Virginia and complete his undergraduate degree, the school said.
“It is unfortunate that Frankie’s basketball career at UVa has ended prematurely,” Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett said in a release. “We appreciate Frankie’s contributions to our program and wish him the best in the future.”
After redshirting the 2017-18 season, Badocchi appeared in 11 games last season for Virginia. His final appearance for the Cavaliers came in UVa’s 71-56 win over Gardner-Webb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Badocchi provided one of the highlights of Virginia’s national championship celebration at Scott Stadium when he played “One Shining Moment” on the keyboard in front of the 20,000-plus fans in attendance.
A native of Milan, Italy, Badocchi came to the United States to play high school basketball. He was a two-year letterwinner for head coach Rick Zych at Bishop Miege High School in Mission, Kansas. The program went 44-6 and won two state championships during Badocchi’s two seasons. During his senior season of high school, Badocchi averaged 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game and earned state tournament MVP honors after scoring 21 points in the state final.
Badocchi’s departure gives the Cavaliers an open scholarship to fill. According to 247sports, Bennett and his staff recently hosted small forward Jordan Geronimo. The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder is a four-star recruit who holds offers from numerous programs, including Boston College, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, VCU and Virginia Tech, per 247sports.
The Cavaliers also were recruiting Richmond forward Henry Coleman prior to filling their 2020 scholarship allotment. Following the commitment of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, which filled Virginia’s scholarship allotment for the 2020 class, Coleman announced that he is still considering Duke, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Ohio State and N.C. State. Whether Coleman would add the Cavaliers to his list of finalists now that they have another open scholarship wasn’t immediately clear.