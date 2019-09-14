Offense
Bryce Perkins, QB: Perkins did it all for UVa. The signal caller finished the game with 30 completions, 295 passing yards and a touchdown. He completed 17 of his 20 second-half passes and led Virginia to three consecutive touchdown drives to end the game.
Defense
Jordan Mack, LB: Mack was all over the field, finishing with a game-high 13 tackles. He also tallied one sack and two tackles for loss. The linebacker dominated on the defensive side of the ball.
Special teams
Nash Griffin, P: UVa’s punter booted the ball four times for an average of 42.5 yards per punt. He also made a fantastic catch on a low snap in his own end zone and still proceeded to get off a solid punt. Virginia’s special teams weren’t perfect, but Griffin was good.
