Offense

Bryce Perkins, QB: Hasise Dubois deserves an honorable mention, but the nod goes to Perkins. The redshirt senior quarterback was asked to do everything Saturday, and he helped the Cavaliers become the first team all season to surpass 300 yards against Clemson’s defense. Perkins turned the ball over twice, but he finished with 324 total yards and two touchdowns.

Defense

Joey Blount, S: The entire defense struggled, but Blount led the team in tackles with 11. Seven of those tackles were solo tackles, as Blount made numerous plays by himself. He performed adequately, although it’s rarely a good sign when a safety leads a team in tackles.

Special teams

Nash Griffin, P: The punter put in a lot of work, booting the ball five times. Three punts were downed inside the 20.

