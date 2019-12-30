Offense

Bryce Perkins, QB: Virginia’s leader performed well in his final game for the Cavaliers. While he struggled rushing, Perkins threw for 323 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also made an incredible play when he scrambled to his right, hurdled a defender and found Hasise Dubois for a first-half touchdown. Virginia fans were treated to one last Perkins highlight.

Defense

Zane Zandier, LB: With Jordan Mack injured, Zandier needed to step up. The junior linebacker did just that. He flew around the field and finished with a game-high 13 tackles.

Special teams

Nash Griffin, P: Griffin helped flip the field for the Cavaliers. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt, including a 70-yard bomb.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments