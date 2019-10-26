Offense

Wayne Taulapapa, RB: The sophomore running back ran effectively against Louisville’s defense, amassing 54 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. This performance comes a week after Taulapapa ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns against Duke.

Defense

Eli Hanback, DE: The senior entered the game with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. He added six tackles and two sacks on Saturday. Hanback found himself in the backfield consistently, and he made several critical plays to help halt Louisville drives.

Special teams

Nash Griffin, P: Griffin punted seven times, and four of those punts were downed inside the Louisville 20. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt, and he hit a 78-yard punt in the second quarter. The 78-yard boot is the longest punt in the FBS this season.

