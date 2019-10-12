Offense,

Hasise Dubois, WR: After a stellar game at Notre Dame two weeks ago, Dubois snagged seven catches for 93 yards in three quarters against Miami. He made contested catches and looked the part of an All-ACC wide receiver. Unfortunately for Virginia, he left the game late in the third quarter with an injury.

Defense

Joey Blount, FS: Blount made a few critical tackles to keep Miami from breaking off huge gains. He finished the game with a team-high eight tackles. He also added half a sack. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall talked about wanting more consistency from Blount. The junior safety delivered on that desire Friday night.

Special teams

Joe Reed, KR: Nash Griffin deserves an honorable mention for averaging 44.3 yards per punt and putting two of his three kicks inside the 20, but Reed’s 72-yard kick return early in the fourth quarter was Virginia’s best special teams play of the game. Reed returned three kicks for 112 yards.

