Hasise Dubois, WR: Dubois outmuscled a defender on a jump ball that turned into a 16-yard touchdown catch and he racked up a career-high 143 receiving yards. He and Joe Reed led the team with nine catches each.

DEFENSE

Julian Okwara, DE: Notre Dame's top pass rusher proved why he owns the moniker. Okwara recorded three of the Fighting Irish's eight sacks, and on two of them he forced a fumble that resulted in points. He also recovered a fumble.

SPECIAL TEAMS 

Nash Griffin, P: Griffin averaged 40.5 yards per punt and pinned the Irish inside their 20 once. He netted 162 yards on four punts and flipped the field on more than one occasion.

