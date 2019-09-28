OFFENSE
Hasise Dubois, WR: Dubois outmuscled a defender on a jump ball that turned into a 16-yard touchdown catch and he racked up a career-high 143 receiving yards. He and Joe Reed led the team with nine catches each.
DEFENSE
Julian Okwara, DE: Notre Dame's top pass rusher proved why he owns the moniker. Okwara recorded three of the Fighting Irish's eight sacks, and on two of them he forced a fumble that resulted in points. He also recovered a fumble.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nash Griffin, P: Griffin averaged 40.5 yards per punt and pinned the Irish inside their 20 once. He netted 162 yards on four punts and flipped the field on more than one occasion.
