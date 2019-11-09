Offense
Bryce Perkins, QB: It’s hard to go with anyone other than Bryce Perkins for this game ball. The redshirt senior quarterback flourished against a weak Georgia Tech defense. He beat the Yellow Jackets with his arm and his legs, tallying 364 total yards and two touchdowns in a superb performance.
Defense
Joey Blount, S: The junior finished the game with six tackles, and his interception was the only turnover of the game on either side. The takeaway led to seven Virginia points, which proved critical in the team’s five-point win.
Special teams
Tavares Kelly Jr., KR: Kelly handled most of the kickoff return duties Saturday. He returned five kicks for 129 yards, including a 40-yard return with about a minute left in the first half. The return set up a key touchdown for the Cavaliers.
