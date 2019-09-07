Offense – Mike Hollins, RB: The true freshman’s first career carry went for a touchdown, and Hollins finished the night with two. He showed better-than-advertised speed and vision, and led Virginia with 11 carries for 78 yards.
Defense – Nick Grant, CB: In the first quarter, Grant snagged his first career interception and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. It was Virginia’s first interception return for a touchdown since 2017. Grant also got in on half a sack and added four tackles.
Special teams – Joe Reed, KR: Reed collected a kickoff two yards deep in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and a 35-3 lead in the second quarter. It was his fourth career kick return for a touchdown.
