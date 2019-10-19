Offense
Bryce Perkins, QB: The senior signal caller had a season-high 22 carries for the Cavaliers, finishing with 62 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. Perkins also completed 13-of-26 passes for 141 yards for the Cavaliers, who finished with 307 yards of total offense.
Defense
Joey Blount, FS: There were plenty of strong candidates for this game ball, but it goes to Blount, who finished with 10 tackles, including three solo stops, and an interception. Chris Moore (12 tackles), Zane Zandier (eight tackles, three pass breakups) and Jordan Mack (six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble) get honorable mentions here.
Special teams
Joe Reed, KR: It’s surprising that teams are still kicking to Reed. He made Duke pay for its decision with a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter to give Virginia a 34-7 lead. Kicker Brian Delaney deserves an honorable mention after going 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points. Delaney also had seven touchbacks on kickoffs.
