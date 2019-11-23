Offense
Bryce Perkins, QB: The redshirt senior continued his recent string of strong performances, going 18-for-30 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown. He now has more than 3,000 yards of total offense this season.
Defense
Heskin Smith, DB: With Virginia’s secondary ravaged by injuries and suspensions, Smith stepped up in a big way on Saturday. The sophomore finished with a team-high eight tackles and two pass breakups. He also did a good job limiting star Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to 60 yards receiving.
Special teams
Seneca Milledge, KR: Playing in his first game at Virginia after dealing with injuries, the freshman made his case to be Joe Reed’s heir apparent at kick returner next season. The first-year from Fort Myers, Florida, showed off elite speed while returning four kickoffs for 130 yards.
