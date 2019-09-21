Offense

Tanner Cowley, TE: There wasn’t a long list of Virginia offensive players to give a game ball to, but Cowley drew an Old Dominion offside penalty on a potential fake punt in a crucial situation. The play came on the first play of the fourth quarter, and helped keep a drive alive that put UVa in scoring position. Later in the fourth quarter, he made a juggling catch for a 22-yard reception that set up Virginia’s go-ahead touchdown. The senior didn’t light up the box score, but he made winning plays.

Defense

Zane Zandier, LB: Early in the third quarter, Scott Stadium was quiet. It felt like an eternity since fans stormed the field after UVa’s thrilling 31-24 win over Florida State. Then Zane Zandier jumped an ill-advised Stone Smartt pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown to pull Virginia to within three points. The junior’s effort energized the crowd and flipped momentum.

Special teams

Joe Reed, KR: One of the most dynamic kick returners in the country, Reed delivered in a big way against Old Dominion. The senior’s 57-yard kickoff return sparked the crowd when UVa trailed 17-0 in the second quarter. The Cavaliers turned that possession into a touchdown and started chipping away at the Old Dominion lead.

