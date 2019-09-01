Virginia Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) tries to tackle Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois (8) as he goes in for a touchdown in the second half on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Virginia won 30-14. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Offense

Hasise Dubois, WR: Dubois opened his senior season with four catches for 45 yards and scored on a 13-yard touchdown catch to give the Cavaliers a 23-14 lead with 3:13 to play in the third quarter.

Defense

Joey Blount, S: Blount notched two of Virginia’s four sacks and snagged his third career interception. The junior tied Brenton Nelson for second on the team with seven tackles (five solo).

Special teams

Brian Delaney, K: Delaney connected on first-half field goal attempts from 39 and 36 yards. In the third quarter, he put Virginia back on top, 16-14, with a 45-yard field goal that was one yard shy of his career long. Late in the fourth quarter, he missed one from 40 yards. Four of his seven kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Ron Counts covers University of Virginia athletics for The Daily Progress.​ Contact him at rcounts@dailyprogress.com, (434) 978-7245, or on Twitter @Ron_CDPsports.

