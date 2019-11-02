Offense

Terrell Jana, WR: The ACC Network broadcast played quietly in the press box, and every few minutes we’d hear, “Jana again!” It was that kind of night for the junior wide receiver, who reeled in a career-high nine receptions in the first half. The former Woodberry Forest star finished the game with an impressive 13 receptions for 146 yards.

Defense

Jowon Briggs, DT: The true freshman opened the game in style, breaking through UNC’s offensive line and wrestling QB Sam Howell to the ground for the first sack of his career. Briggs stayed strong throughout the night, finishing with four tackles and his one sack.

Special teams

Tanner Cowley, TE: Cowley caught a touchdown in the second half, but he also caught a pass on a fake field goal/punt in the first half for a fourth-down conversion that extended a Cavalier drive. The conversion led to a UVa touchdown and was a key play in the opening 30 minutes. He excelled in all facets of the game.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments