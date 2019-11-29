Offense
Bryce Perkins, QB: Early in the game, Perkins made plays with his legs, rushing for a pair of long touchdowns. He accumulated 137 rushing yards on his first five carries. As the game progressed, Perkins used his arm to move the ball down the field. He’s been UVa’s best offensive player all season, and he made plenty of plays for the Cavaliers in this one.
Defense
Noah Taylor, LB: The linebacker made a few disruptive plays in the backfield, and he intercepted Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Taylor made the defensive play of the game when he intercepted Hooker with just under five minutes left in the game. The sophomore finished the game with six tackles, a sack and two interceptions.
Special teams
Brian Delaney, K: Delaney missed an extra point early in the game, but delivered a 48-yard field goal in the final two minutes to give UVa a 33-30 lead. It was an incredibly clutch kick from Delaney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.