The Virginia football team has picked up a commitment for its 2021 recruiting class from Georgia running back Amaad Foston.
The 5-foot-11, 199-pound Foston announced his commitment to the Cavaliers in a Twitter post on Monday. In the post, he thanked Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall and running backs coach Mark Atuaia.
Foston, who plays for John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville, Georgia, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals. He chose Virginia over offers from several Power 5 programs, including Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to 247sports.
He becomes the second member of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Benedictine quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who announced his commitment to the Cavaliers last month.
Foston had a big junior season for Milledge Academy, rushing for 2,349 yards and school-record 38 touchdowns and was named the Union-Recorder All-County Offensive Player of the Year for the second time. In the classroom, he has a 3.8 grade point average.
Foston will join a Virginia roster that currently has four running backs that will still have college eligibility when he arrives in 2021. Wayne Taulapapa, who started 11 games for the Wahoos this past season and rushed for 473 yards and 12 touchdowns, will be a senior. Mike Hollins and Perris Jones will be juniors, while Seneca Milledge will be a redshirt sophomore. The Cavaliers did not sign a running back for the 2020 class during the early signing period in December.
Virginia has success with players from the state of Georgia under Mendenhall. Former Cavaliers running back Jordan Ellis, who was Suwanee, Georgia, rushed for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season in 2018. Linebacker Jordan Mack, who is from Lithonia, Georgia, finished his UVa career with 289 tackles and 14.5 sacks.
Virginia’s current roster includes several players from the state of Georgia, including safety Joey Blount (Atlanta), cornerback Heskin Smith (Brunswick), center Tyler Fannin (Hoschton) and linebackers Nick Jackson (Atlanta) and Rob Snyder (Lawrenceville).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.