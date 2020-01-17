Coming into the season, it’s unlikely most Virginia fans circled Jan. 18 on the calendar.
A road game against Georgia Tech doesn’t exactly scream excitement, but with three consecutive losses, the game holds weight for Virginia. With five losses through 16 games, every game holds weight moving forward for the Cavaliers.
Tony Bennett and company led in the final minutes in each of their past three games but fell short each time. Virginia (11-5, 3-3 ACC) finds itself in the middle of the ACC standings fighting for its NCAA Tournament life. It’s new territory for a program coming off consecutive 30-win seasons and a national championship.
The latest loss came to No. 9 Florida State. The Cavaliers held a late lead before yielding to a top-10 team on the road.
“It is hard to beat a team like that, and I think this is one of Coach Hamilton’s very good teams, but we had a chance, and those self-inflicted wounds sting, but you look at it and take some of the positives and move on and keep trying to grow as a team,” Bennett said. “I think our inexperience shows at times and that is a lot to overcome, but the team didn’t back down in terms of their effort and trying to stay in it where they could’ve, so we as a staff will build on that.”
The inexperience is glaring.
UVa relies heavily on sophomore Kihei Clark in the backcourt, and he’s asked to do quite a lot. Bennett described Clark’s plate as “full and overflowing.” With so much ball-handling and scoring responsibility, Clark has seen his fair share of ups and downs this season. He committed nine turnovers in the loss to Florida State.
“I am going to hold him accountable and challenge him, but, on the other hand, I am going to encourage him and keep him staying after it,” Bennett said. “I know it and he knows what it takes for us to win and that he needs to do a lot for us to win.”
As a team, Virginia turned the ball over 18 times in the loss to the Seminoles.
Luckily for the Cavaliers, Georgia Tech ranks dead last in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio and second to last in turnover margin. The Yellow Jackets throw the ball away more than any other ACC squad. Given Georgia Tech’s propensity to turnovers, there’s a chance Saturday’s game becomes sloppy.
On the bright side for the Yellow Jackets, point guard Jose Alvarado is healthy after missing games earlier this season. He limits turnovers and facilitates well. With Alvarado in the lineup, Georgia Tech has double-digit road wins at Boston College and North Carolina.
“The only way you’re gonna win in college basketball [is] if you have great guard play,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said.
He also mentioned the importance of guards Michael Devoe and Bubba Parham in addition to Alvarado.
“If two of the three play exceptionally well, that gives us a chance to win the game,” Pastner said. “If all three play exceptionally well, I think we got a high probability of winning. If one of the three play well or none of the three play well, then you might just start the bus because we’re losing the game, we’re taking an ‘L,’ chalk it up as a loss.”
In Pastner’s eyes, guard play means everything.
Virginia, which remains among the top teams in defensive efficiency, tends to slow down opposing guards. The Cavaliers use Clark and Casey Morsell to lock down guards and the guards coming off the bench all possess great length.
Offensively, however, the Cavaliers hope to perform at a higher level. They’ve slipped to 240th in offensive efficiency entering Friday’s action, and they’re among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country. Between missed shots and turnovers, it’s been a struggle, especially for the Virginia guards.
When UVa’s guards play well, like they did in a 65-39 win against Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers can beat anyone in the league. When the guards struggle, the Wahoos can lose to anyone in the league.
Saturday’s game holds more weight than many expected coming into the season, and each team’s backcourt will be the center of attention.
