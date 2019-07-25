Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall’s name appeared on another watch list on Thursday, while senior Joe Reed was mentioned with many of the most versatile college football players in the country.
Reed made the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which goes to the multidimensional threat in the nation. He finished last season No. 2 in the ACC and No. 9 in the nation with 27.2 yards per kick return. He also caught 25 passes for 465 yards and seven touchdowns.
In 2017, Reed finished No. 1 in the ACC and No. 8 in the nation with 29.7 yards per kick return and No. 1 in the ACC and No. 5 in the nation with two kick returns for touchdowns, while earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. He owns Virginia’s kick return yardage record with 2,246 career yards and the program record for kick returns for touchdowns with three.
Hall was named to the watch list for 2019 Wuerffel Trophy, which is known as college football's premier award for community service. It’s awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
After leading the country last fall with 22 pass breakups, Hall is also a preseason All-ACC pick and on the Nogurski, Thorpe, Bednarik and Lott IMPACT award watch lists.