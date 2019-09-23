Cabrel Happi Kamseu couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first goal of the season for the Virginia men’s soccer team.
The sophomore scored the golden goal in the 93rd minute on Monday night to vault the No. 5 Cavaliers to a 1-0 win over Western Michigan at Klöckner Stadium.
Happi Kamseu, who had played just 22 minutes this season coming into Monday night’s match, was able to break the 0-0 stalemate with a shot into the top right corner of the net that beat Western Michigan keeper Isaac Walker.
“Just getting him some minutes and then him getting the goal was just the cherry on top for his confidence,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said of Happi Kamseu. “I want to keep getting him some minutes, he is a handful for any opponent.”
Happi Kamseu, who is working his way back from an injury, co-led Virginia in goals during his freshman season. The goal was the sixth of his career.
“With 20 minutes left [in regulation] I really felt it was a matter of time,” Gelnovatch said. “I thought we were able to wear them down with a few chances near the end there and what a sequence and combination to score the winning goal.”
The Cavaliers (7-0) out-shot the Broncos (4-3) 13-2 in the match. Neither of the two Western Michigan shot attempts were on target. Virginia will continue ACC play with a road game at Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.
