Harwood's blast leads Tom Sox past Woodstock

Dan Harwood (Wooster) was hitless in his first two at bats for the Charlottesville Tom Sox Wednesday night in a road clash with the Woodstock River Bandits.
The 6-foot-3 outfielder made the most of his third trip to the plate, hammering a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Tom Sox to another come-from-behind victory.
Trailing 4-0 after five innings, Charlottesville scored four runs in the seventh and added three more in the eighth
The comeback started in the seventh as the Tom Sox scored four runs to tie the game at 4-4. Brock Edge (Florida) doubled to score Christian Hlinka (Virginia) to get Charlottesville on the board. Alex Fedje-Johnson (Davidson) followed with a two-run double and Cayman Richardson ripped an RBI- single to center to score Johnson and tie the game at 4-4.
In the eighth, Thomas Francisco walked and moved to third on Hlinka’s single to put the tying run in scoring position. Harwood completed the comeback with his blast of reliever Caleb Ward.
Peyton Glavine (Auburn) scattered two hits and struck out six in four scoreless innings of relief to pick up his second win of the season. Alaska Abney (Coastal Carolina) retired the side in order in the ninth to post his seventh save.
The Tom Sox return to action Thursday, July 19 when they host Harrisonburg at Charlottesville High School. Game time is 7 p.m.