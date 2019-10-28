FROM STAFF REPORTS
With a bad back, the last couple years on the tennis court haven’t gone the way former University of Virginia men’s tennis standout Treat Huey would have liked.
Ranked No. 18 in the world in doubles in 2016, Huey is currently 184th.
But Huey has been feeling better since the spring and, this week, is competing in the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The four-time All-ACC selection and 2008 ACC Tournament MVP is one of several current and former UVa players in the USTA pro-circuit event field.
“I love being back in Charlottesville,” Huey said. “It’s been fun to see familiar faces. I’m really excited to be back. It’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year for sure.”
The 34-year-old Huey, who got married in Charlottesville last November, has had one of the best pro careers of any former UVa player.
Strictly a doubles player, he made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2016, the quarterfinals of the Australian Open twice in 2014 and 2016 and the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2013.
Huey began his pro career playing with former UVa teammate Dom Inglot (also in the field), but has played with numerous partners during his 12-year career. This week, he’ll be partnering with American Jackson Withrow for the first time.
“He’s a great guy,” Huey said. “I had played against him a couple times during my comeback and I thought he and I could do well as a team. We’re playing together the next two or three weeks to see if we can try and put some good results in and maybe we’ll play some more after.”
Huey has played with a different partner every time out for the last several months.
“It’s always good to play with the same guy when you can, but in trying to play bigger and bigger events, you play with who you can to try and get bigger points and make the transition faster to the tour events and grand slams,” he said.
Huey said being injured was tough.
“I hadn’t really been injured in the 11 years I had been on tour,” he said. “But I’ve been feeling good since I started playing again in April. I just want to go out there and play my best and see where it takes me, then kind of reassess next spring or so and see where I’m at, see if I want to keep playing. I want to end on my terms, whereas a year or two ago — if I had stopped or retired then — it would have been frustrating. My body wasn’t feeling so good.”
Huey remains as connected to the UVa program as ever.
“Many of my old teammates have stayed in touch and we’re always talking about how the team is doing,” he said. “We still feel like we’re part of the program. We text the guys and the coaches when there’s a good win. It’s still ‘we.’ We love being part of the team and coming back to Charlottesville.”
The tournament, which is free and open to the public, is still seeking ball people. Those interested should call the Boars Head Sports Club: (434) 972-2235.
For a full schedule of matches, results and other news from the tournament, visit the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow the tournament on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).
