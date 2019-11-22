The Virginia men’s basketball team faced a challenge against Vermont.
Anthony Lamb and the Catamounts took the Cavaliers to the brink and nearly pulled an upset at John Paul Jones Arena. The experience showed UVa’s moxie.
“Never got worried, even when we were down late,” Virginia guard Kihei Clark said. “You just keep knocking away, keep pushing, keep doing what we do, and we kind of impose our will on them.”
When Virginia (4-0, 1-0 ACC) heads to Connecticut this weekend for a pair of tournament games, it faces a new challenge against up-tempo offenses and teams that score in bunches.
The Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Tip-Off Challenge pits the Cavaliers against UMass and either Arizona State or St. John’s. Those three teams are a combined 11-2 to open the season.
Virginia faces UMass on Saturday at noon before facing either ASU or St. John’s on Sunday afternoon. The Minutemen are 5-0 despite a KenPom rating of 178. Through give games, UMass has taken advantage of a soft schedule.
While UMass isn’t quite Vermont or Syracuse, the Minutemen pose a test. They’re extremely balanced, with five players averaging at least 10 points per game. The six players on the team averaging at least 20 minutes per game all shoot at least 33% from 3-point range, and T.J. Weeks, a freshman guard, is shooting a ridiculous 17-of-27 (63%) from beyond the arc.
The Minutemen have scored at least 80 points in the past three games, and they average 78.4 points per game. Rebounding is the team’s weakness, however. UMass only secures 31.8 boards per game. Virginia averages 42.3 rebounds per game.
The Cavaliers can dominate the glass Saturday using their frontcourt and players like Mamadi Diakite to control the game. Diakite is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
“His offensive skillset seems to have improved,” Vermont head coach John Becker said. “Made a bunch of threes to start the game, had a couple mid-range shots. He’s long and athletic, and he’s a really good player, probably an NBA player.”
Jay Huff and Braxton Key are both averaging over 10 points and eight rebounds per game as well, making UVa’s frontcourt difficult to stop.
If Virginia beats UMass, it faces the winner of Arizona State and St. John’s. If UVa falls to the Minutemen in a surprising upset, it faces the loser of ASU-St. John’s.
The Sun Devils and Red Storm both offer interesting challenges for the Cavaliers because they’re offensively focused. While the Cavaliers play stifling defense, the Sun Devils and Red Storm both average 84 points per game.
According to KenPom’s ratings, Virginia runs the slowest offensive tempo in the country. Arizona State runs the eighth-fastest tempo in the country, and St. John’s ranks 23rd. Both teams push the pace and try to create more possessions each game. Virginia does the opposite, limiting possessions and draining the shot clock.
Regardless of which team the Cavaliers face Sunday, they’re going to be tested schematically on both days. Arizona State and St. John’s push the best at a high level, and they’re both in the top 90 of KenPom’s rating.
While UMass lacks rebounding ability and ranks outside the top 175 in KenPom, the Minutemen can score in bunches were ranked among the top 15 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage entering Thursday night’s games.
For Virginia to excel this weekend, it needs to play defense well and control the tempo. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they run the slowest pace of any team in the country and lead the nation in defensive efficiency.
“The way we’re going to win, we know our way, it’s got to be sound with the ball, get the right shots, make free throws and then be tough as nails defensively,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
