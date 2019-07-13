BY JOHN SHIFFLETT
jshifflett2@dailyprogress.com | (434) 978-7250
The 2019 NBA Summer League is winding down and several former Virginia basketball players have made an impact for their respective teams in Las Vegas.
Here is a look at how the former Wahoos have fared during the Summer League.
Kyle Guy
Three months removed from helping Virginia win its first national championship in program history, Guy made a strong first impression in the Summer League with the Sacramento Kings.
In the California Classic, a three-day, four-team round robin event in Sacramento that took place just prior to the start of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Guy averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games.
The former Cavalier guard was even better in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game for Sacramento.
Guy, who was chosen with the No. 55 overall pick in the NBA Draft, signed a two-way contract with the Kings. Players on two-way NBA contracts will spend a majority of the season playing for their NBA team’s G League affiliate but can spend up to 45 days playing with their NBA team during the season.
De’Andre Hunter
After officially joining the Hawks, Hunter played in only one Summer League game for Atlanta. In his lone appearance in Las Vegas, Hunter finished with six points, three rebounds and one assist in the Hawks’ 90-66 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hunter went 2-of-8 from the field in 21 minutes of action. Atlanta held Hunter, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft, out of its remaining Summer League games with knee soreness.
Devon Hall
Hall, who spent this past season playing for Cairns Taipans in the National Basketball League (Australia) and the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, averaged 7.4 points per game for the Thunder in the Summer League.
In Friday night’s game against Croatia, Hall hit the go-ahead basket with 4.2 seconds left to propel the Thunder to a 69-68 victory.
Ty Jerome
The Phoenix Suns opted to hold Jerome and fellow rookie Cam Johnson out of Summer League play. Both Jerome and Johnson landed in Phoenix through trades that were made during draft night. However, those trades could not become official until July 6, after the Summer League had begun.
“They have not had the adequate opportunities to practice and train with our team,” Suns general manager James Jones said in a release announcing that Jerome and Johnson would not play in the Summer League. “We are excited to have them with us and look forward to seeing them play this upcoming season.”
London Perrantes
Perrantes, who spent this past season playing for Cholet Basket in the French League, played with the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas.
In the Summer League opener against the New York Knicks, Perrantes finished with four points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench. The former Virginia guard played 32 minutes against the Washington Wizards, finishing with six points, seven assists and four steals.
In the two games where he saw extensive minutes, Perrantes struggled shooting the ball, shooting 18 percent from the field. He did make the most of his free-throw opportunities, going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. The Pelicans played the Miami Heat on Saturday night in the Summer League playoffs.
Jack Salt
While Jerome did not suit up for the Phoenix Suns during Summer League play, his former Virginia teammate Jack Salt did. The former Cavalier center saw action in two games for the Suns, averaging four points and two rebounds per game. Salt had a pair of putback dunks in Phoenix’s 94-64 victory over the Chinese national team on Friday night.
Also
Two former Virginia basketball players that transferred and finished their college careers at other programs also played in the NBA Summer League.
Marial Shayok, who played at Iowa State this past season after playing three years for the Cavaliers, was part of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League team. In four games, Shayok averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Shayok, who was taken one pick before Guy in the NBA Draft, signed a two-way contract with the Sixers.
Darius Thompson, who transferred from Virginia to Western Kentucky, played with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors’ Summer League team. Thompson, who began his college career at Tennessee before coming to Virginia, averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in five Summer League games for Toronto.