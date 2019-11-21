'I don’t think anyone wants to play Virginia': Opposing coaches weigh in on Cavaliers' run of dominance

When the buzzer sounded Tuesday night and the Virginia men’s basketball team beat Vermont 61-55, the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 10 games. Their 10-game run includes six NCAA Tournament victories last season, including a national championship triumph, and a perfect 4-0 start to the 2018-19 season with a few historic defensive performances.
During that time, Tony Bennett has addressed the media after every game. UVa’s head coach never gets too high or too low, and he often remains reserved in his comments.
Opposing coaches, however, aren’t always as polished or buttoned up in their remarks after losing to the Cavaliers (4-0). To put Virginia’s 10-game stretch into perspective, it’s best to look to the losing teams for insight into the Cavaliers’ dominance.
Tim Craft, Gardner-Webb
The Cavaliers began their current winning streak in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb. A year after losing to UMBC, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing 36-30 at halftime to another 16 seed. This time, however, Virginia imposed its will in the second half. The Cavaliers outscored the Runnin’ Bulldogs 41-20 after halftime.
“I think it was difficult for everybody in the ACC this year for the most part, so it was going to be a difficult challenge for us,” Craft said. “…They beat us up on the glass. I thought they made some good adjustments, both offensively and defensively, to exploit some areas that in the beginning of the first half, they weren't.”
Virginia outrebounded Gardner-Webb 35-21.
Lon Kruger, Oklahoma
Virginia advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 63-51 win over the Sooners. Oklahoma struggled offensively, shooting just 36.5% from the field and failed to eclipse 30 points in either half.
“Virginia is good,” Kruger said. “They’re really good. I thought we had a rhythm on our offensive end. I thought they did what they wanted to on their offensive end. As they do, they dictate to you, and we didn't fight that quite well enough.”
Kruger felt the Cavaliers controlled the tempo, which helps explain why the Sooners finished with their second-lowest scoring output of the season.
“They're so sound defensively,” Kruger said. “Communication-wise, they're great. Coach Bennett does a fantastic job.”
Dana Altman, Oregon
Altman’s Ducks led the Wahoos 45-42 with 5:37 remaining in the Sweet 16 in Louisville, but they went scoreless until the final 17 seconds, ultimately losing 53-49. It was yet another stifling defensive performance from UVa, and the Ducks struggled under the bright lights.
“I don't want to take anything away from Virginia,” Altman said. “They make a lot of people take bad shots. But we didn’t handle that very well.”
Matt Painter, Purdue
Arguably the most exciting game of last year’s NCAA Tournament came when Virginia beat Purdue 80-75 in overtime to make the Final Four. The Cavaliers used a Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime. UVa eventually prevailed in the final five-minute period.
Painter had nothing but respect for UVa following the thriller.
“I want to congratulate Tony Bennett,” Painter said. “He’s a really good coach. He's a better guy. And Virginia's a class program.”
Bruce Pearl, Auburn
UVa shot 56.5% in the second half and used three Kyle Guy free throws in the final second to beat Auburn 63-62 to advance to the national title game in Minneapolis.
There was some controversy as the end as Auburn fans wanted a double dribble called on Ty Jerome, but the ref swallowed his whistle and also missed Jerome being fouled. Regardless of the missed calls, Virginia advanced thanks to a clutch offensive performance.
“Let's give the opponent credit,” Pearl said. “Virginia shot 56, 57 percent the second half. Offensively, they played really well and scored and knocked down shots, and as a result, they're still playing.”
Chris Beard, Texas Tech
Virginia played another tight one in the national championship game. The Cavaliers beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to secure the first national championship in program history. The game was close throughout, as both teams had chances to win.
“I just want to congratulate Virginia basketball and Coach Bennett and tell them how much respect we have for their program,” Beard said. “The game was everything we thought it would be. I thought it would come down to one last possession, and it did in regulation, and then in overtime it just got away from us a little bit. Nothing but respect for their program, their coaches, their players, their fans. I thought it was a great national championship game.”
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse
Switching gears to this season, Virginia opened the 2019-20 campaign by defeating Syracuse 48-34 in the Carrier Dome. The Orange scored their fewest points since 1945 in the loss.
“They are very difficult to play against,” Boeheim said. “They’re in the top two or three defensive teams every year. You don’t want to play them in the first game.”
Louis Rowe, JMU
The Dukes only trailed the Cavaliers 31-23 at the break before UVa rattled off a 20-3 run to open the second half. Virginia went on to win 65-34 against an undersized JMU team.
Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff combined to score 30 points to go with 20 rebounds and four blocks.
“We don’t have Huff and Diakite on the scout team,” Rowe joked after the loss.
Jim Engles, Columbia
Virginia beat Columbia 60-42, and it opened the game on a 10-0 run. The Cavaliers never trailed in the victory, and they held Columbia to 28.6% shooting.
“You get worried as a coach when you walk into the game and you see Syracuse has had 34 points and 26% [shooting],” Engles said. “We ain’t Syracuse.”
John Becker, Vermont
Vermont pushed Virginia in the second half, but a late surge helped the Cavaliers remain unbeaten in 2019-20. The Cavaliers won 61-55 despite 30 points from Vermont’s Anthony Lamb.
Becker’s squad stood toe-to-toe with UVa before the Cavaliers proved to be too much.
“No, I didn’t want to play Virginia,” Becker said. “I don’t think anyone wants to play Virginia … but it was a cool experience to play the defending national champs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.