CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia fans, players and coaches know what’s coming.
When the 2019-20 Cavaliers take the court, they’re in for a thrilling game.
After blowing out Virginia Tech by 26 points on Jan. 4, the next 11 games on Virginia’s ACC schedule have all been single-digit games. The Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 ACC) are 6-5 in those games, having scored 636 points and allowed 642 points. In its last 10 games, Virginia has outscored opponents 583-582.
Whether they’re squaring off with Louisville, which is second in the ACC, or North Carolina, which sits in dead last, the Cavaliers’ games go down to the final whistle. That’s a product of Virginia’s DNA, and the ACC’s parity.
During those exhilarating games, Virginia fans expect great defense and terrible 3-point shooting.
That narrative is changing.
In that 11-game stretch, Virginia started 1-4. Since then, the Cavaliers are 5-1 with their only loss coming by seven points at Louisville. Making shots from beyond the arc has Virginia turning tight games into wins.
Saturday, 3-point shooting led the way. Tomas Woldetensae knocked down six, and freshman Casey Morsell went a perfect 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Kody Stattmann was the only other Cavalier to hit a 3-pointer. The players who struggled to start the year are starting to figure out the Division I game.
“A lot of us are still just trying to figure it out,” Morsell said. “Tom, me, Kody, everybody is just trying to figure it out. Tom’s getting it. I’m starting to get it a little bit more.”
That’s a great sign for the Cavaliers, who need 3-point shooting to create spacing within the offense. Spacing helps, especially for the low-post players. Teams respect UVa’s shooting, which forces them to pay attention to perimeter players rather than crashing down on the post.
“It just gives you the balance that you need to become an efficient quality basketball team,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.
When the Cavaliers went 1-4 to start their 11-game stretch of tight games, their highest 3-point shooting percentage was a 31.2% showing in a 63-58 win over Georgia Tech. During the 5-1 stretch, the Cavaliers have shot at least 35% from 3-point range in four of those six games. The two games the Cavaliers didn’t shot 35% or above went into overtime, and they found a way to prevail in each game.
It’s not just the improved shooting that leads to Virginia’s wins; it’s also the timing of those 3-pointers.
Against UNC, Woldetensae buried the game-winning shot with less than a second left in the game. If he misses, Virginia loses. Instead, the Italian rattled home a shot to clinch the game.
Virginia lost to Louisville, but Woldetensae’s seven 3-pointers kept Virginia in the game when it needed baskets to keep the game close. Each shot seemed to come at the perfect time.
In a win over Clemson, Braxton Key sank a 3-pointer with 88 seconds left to extend Virginia’s lead from three points to an insurmountable six. The basket all but put the Tigers away.
A win over Wake Forest started the streak of five wins in six games, and Jay Huff made a 3-pointer to turn a two-point deficit into a one-point lead with 39 seconds remaining in the road matchup. The basket helped send Virginia to overtime, where it won and helped turn around the stretch of four losses in five games. Woldetensae added an additional seven 3-pointers in that victory.
Patiently — and sometimes impatiently — Virginia fans have waited for the Cavaliers to solve their 3-point woes. It’s a stretch to say the 3-point shooting issues are gone for good, but there’s clear improvement in the shooting department.
Woldetensae knocked down seven against Wake Forest. He knocked down an additional seven against Louisville. Against UNC, he made six, including the winning shot. All of those performances came on the road.
“To do that in that setting was big time,” Bennett said after the UNC win.
Virginia plays close games. With an improved shooting touch, those thrilling finishes no longer leave Virginia fans with broken hearts. Instead, they’re left smiling and fist pumping.
Morsell said the Cavaliers are just trying to “figure it out.”
They’re getting close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.