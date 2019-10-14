Bryce Hall’s senior season started with anticipation.

The NFL hopeful decided to return to Virginia for his senior year in hopes of finishing his career out strong with the rest of his teammates. After an 8-5 season and a Belk Bowl championship, Hall wanted more.

Unfortunately for Hall, his season — and college career — ended in Virginia’s sixth game. The star cornerback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half of Saturday’s loss to Miami.

His hopes of being on the field for one last shot against Virginia Tech dashed. His chance at suiting up in consecutive bowl games foiled. His goal of playing for an ACC championship ended.

It’d be easy to pout.

Nobody would fault Hall if he sat on the cart prior to leaving the field and cried. He lost the storybook ending to his senior season in a matter of moments.

Instead, Hall reassured teammates who came over to him on the cart. He dapped them up and gave them a confident nod. After the game, he tweeted a few thoughts, including “I know God’s got my back and he works all things together for the good. All pain has a purpose and I will be back stronger than ever from this.”

In the face of true adversity, Hall responded in a way that surprised even his teammates.

As Virginia fans, players and coaches looked at Hall with pits in their stomachs, Hall remained true to himself. He was upbeat and full of life.

“On the bus after the game he was sitting right behind me, and I turned, and one of the few times — I usually have something kind of quick-witted to say to our players, and nothing came,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I've got nothing.’ He and I were talking a few weeks ago about a quote we liked. It was in relation to people who were human buoys, nothing can get them down. That's basically what he said. He said, ‘Coach I’m a human buoy.’ He was smiling and he’s remained in good spirits and has just been exemplary in everything he’s done.”

After seeing his leg put into an air cast within minutes of his injury and watching the final stretch of his senior season derailed before it started, Hall did what no ordinary person would do.

He smiled.

The young college senior comforted his experienced 53-year-old coach, telling him it was going to be OK because he’s a “human buoy.”

His teammates and coaches talk about his maturity and leadership, but it’s easy to be a leader when you’re 4-0 and reading headlines about being a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Being a leader hours before heading into surgery after your team’s second consecutive loss isn’t as easy.

But Hall delivered.

“He’s handled it, honestly the best out of everyone,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “Because it’s like, even when it first happened, he was just really calm about it. And he wasn't freaking out on the field or anything. And he was basically telling coach, he was like, ‘It’s gonna be alright, it’s gonna be alright’ as he was leaving.”

Alonso says Hall’s steadfast belief gave the team confidence both immediately after the injury and moving into future weeks.

“I mean, it's very reassuring that he could still keep his faith, like even in like a moment like that,” Alonso said.

Hall’s positive attitude has been consistent throughout the past few days. He shared confident remarks with teammates on Saturday night immediately after the injury, and he’s remained upbeat and confident in the day or so since his surgery.

“Bryce and I came in together, summer 2016, hardest working guy I know, so it was definitely tough to see,” Joe Reed said of Hall’s injury. “But after talking to Bryce, man, he's just so positive about his situation.”

Hall is just about the only person within the UVa program who isn’t deeply distraught about him losing the final half of his senior season.

While Hall certainly wishes he could be on the field with his teammates, the injury isn’t dampening his spirits. He’ll remain a leader in the locker room, and UVa’s cheerleading squad just grew by one.

The senior won’t make an appearance in a box score again this season, but he’s already left a monumental mark on his teammates and the Virginia football program.

“Bryce is just an amazing young person and has had and does have a huge impact on our program,” Mendenhall said. “I'm thankful for his efforts, for the chance to be his coach, for his influence not only on the team, but in my life.”