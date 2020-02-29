Jay Huff’s first shot of the game came off tentative. He caught the ball underneath the rim and double clutched before eventually putting up an awkward shot that missed.
In the final moment — with the game in the balance — the Durham native was anything but tentative.
Vernon Carey Jr. went up for a potential game-winning layup with five seconds on the clock, and Huff swatted the ball away.
The block gave Huff 10 on the evening. He also added 15 points and nine rebounds in an absolutely dominant performance to lead Virginia to a 52-50 victory over No. 7 Duke on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Huff’s single-game block total ranks second to Ralph Sampson’s 12 blocks in a 1979 game against Army. Virginia head coach Tony Bennett had the school’s SID, Erich Bacher, knock their door 10 times after the game.
“He knocks it 10 times, and I said, ‘You know what that was for? That was 10 blocks by Jay Huff! He had 10,’ and everyone went crazy in the locker room,” Bennett said. “Then they calmed down and I said, ‘Now, the bad news. Ralph Sampson had 12.’”
UVa (21-7, 13-5 ACC) pulled out its sixth consecutive win, and it was the team’s fifth victory by three points or fewer during that span. There were plenty of relieved smiles after another stressful and competitive game.
Huff started his impressive showing in the first half, leading the Cavaliers with 10 points, including a pair of thunderous dunks. The dunks came in a 90-second span and energized the rowdy crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.
The first slam came off a 3-point shot fake. Huff faked a 3-pointer at the left side of the 3-point arc before moving toward his right and slamming down a dunk in traffic. The dunk put UVa ahead 19-18 with 5:09 in the first half, and brought the crowd into the game.
Two possessions later, Huff secured an alley-oop pass from Kihei Clark and fired a one-handed dunk through the net to give Virginia a 21-18 lead.
The two teams went to halftime knotted at 25. While Virginia held Duke to just 30% shooting in the first half, Carey Jr. and Tre Jones performed well for the Blue Devils. They helped the Blue Devils claw back from early 9-3 and 11-6 deficits. The duo scored 17 of Duke’s 25 first-half points.
Duke came out of the halftime locker strong, going on a 10-3 run that was punctuated by a put-back dunk from Carey Jr. The basket shook and the crowd silenced as the freshman pulled on the rim. The Blue Devils led 35-28 with 14:53 remaining.
As is customary in UVa games this season, the trailing team in the second half made a run to tie the game. Virginia went on an 11-4 run powered by a Huff reverse dunk and a Mamadi Diakite 3-pointer to tie the game at 39 with 9:48 remaining.
Duke answered with a Jones 3-pointer to take a 42-39 lead less than a minute later.
The Cavaliers fired back with its big men. Huff pivoted multiple times before tossing in a hook shot. Diakite gave Virginia a 43-42 lead on a hook shot with 6:11 remaining.
Two of the ACC’s best programs in the last decade traded blows down the stretch, with UVa leaning on its veterans while the Blue Devils relied heavily on talented underclassmen.
Virginia led 49-48 with 1:02 left as both teams struggled to find points in the final moments. Diakite made a questionable decision to attempt to block a shot in the final minute when Jones put up an off-balanced floater. Diakite was called for goaltending, and Duke took a 50-49 lead.
Diakite made up for his mistake on the other end, as his defender hit the deck in an attempt to draw a charge. No call was made, and Diakite made an uncontested layup. UVa led 51-50 with 37 seconds remaining.
Duke seemed poised to win on a Carey Jr. layup in the final seconds when he broke free in the paint. As he caught a pass, Huff came over and swatted the ball out of the air to keep Duke off the scoreboard. He did so with four fouls.
“With four seconds left, I wasn’t thinking too much about a fifth foul,” Huff said. “I was just trying to time it, and hopefully he went up when I jumped. I think I jumped a little bit early actually, so it just worked out well.”
He made one of two free throws at the other end, and Tre Jones’ 3-pointer at the buzzer missed off the right side of the rim.
Huff delivered his best in front of the best home crowd of the season, and Virginia pulled within one game of first place in the ACC on a special evening in Charlottesville.
“It was obviously an extremely hard-fought game by both teams,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “It was going to be a really good tough win for one team and a tough loss for the other.
"They got the good, tough win.”
