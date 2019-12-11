Fans hold their breath. There’s cautious optimism as Virginia men’s soccer players and coaches look on from the sideline. There’s anxiety and anticipation throughout the stadium with a College Cup berth on the line.
Standing in the box is Joe Bell, the calmest man in Klöcker Stadium.
A perfect 5-for-5 on penalty kicks on the season, Bell is a goal away from pushing the Cavaliers into their first College Cup since 2014 with an overtime win over SMU. Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch pegged Bell as the team’s go-to player in penalty kick situations for moments just like this.
The junior strides toward the ball and sends it flying left. SMU goalkeeper Patrick Michael Hillyard, who was inserted into the game for the penalty kick after sitting on the bench all night, dives toward the ball and sends it bouncing back to Bell.
The New Zealand native misses his first penalty of the year, but he never panics. Bell runs up to the rebound and sends a left-footed shot into the back right of the net. Klöcker Stadium rejoices, as Bell celebrates with teammates while giving a Michael Jordan-esque shoulder shrug.
Bell’s goal gave Virginia a 3-2 overtime win over SMU to clinch a spot in the College Cup.
“It’s been good to be 5.5-for-6,” Bell laughed of his missed penalty that quickly became a goal. “I try to keep pretty level headed in those moments because I know the team relies on me, and getting nervous and feeling the pressure is not gonna help the team.”
Bell enjoyed scoring the game-winner, and he was also excited to please his usually stoic coach.
“I was very happy,” Bell said, “and George was too, so that’s good.”
Gelnovatch has loved Bell’s performance this season. The midfielder has been one of the best players in the nation. Bell has been so good that he spent time during the year with the New Zealand National Team and missed time with the Cavaliers to compete in international friendlies.
The talented Bell said he soaked up as much advice from the senior players as possible during his stint with the national team. He hopes to bring some of that knowledge to his teammates at Virginia as UVa nears the finish line of the 2019 season.
Bell’s talent level is clear. The midfielder controls the ball with precision and accuracy, and he sprints from point A to point B without ever seeming to lose energy. He’s an excellent player, as showcased by earning a spot on a national team, but it’s his demeanor that makes him elite.
“Off the field, a great leader, great student, great person, takes a lot of pride in that aspect of things,” Gelnovatch said. “On the field, I think it’s pretty obvious he’s skillful. He helps get us out of our half, that’s one of the primary things. He’s very confident. That skill happens to translate into penalty kicking. He’s a multi-layered asset.”
As the Cavaliers prepare for the College Cup, they’ll be sure to rely heavily on Bell’s ability to possess the ball. Gelnovatch and company play a style designed to showcase Bell’s strengths.
The Cavaliers intentionally keep the ball in their own half instead of having goalkeeper Colin Shutler boot the ball into the opposing team’s half. They do this because they know Bell can lure the defense closer before rattling off a series of moves or passes to quickly put Virginia on the attack against a defense that moved out of position.
Teams without a player like Bell don’t have that luxury, but the Cavaliers can be creative to dominate possession largely because of Bell’s talent.
“I think he’s an unbelievable guy,” Shutler said. “He knows how to manipulate multiple teams and their press, and that really helps us out.”
Bell does it all for Virginia. He’s a possession machine and a calming influence on the team. He’s also the player asked to take penalty kicks in the biggest moments.
When he steps up to take a PK, he enters the box with tremendous confidence. He’s delivered all season in those moments, but he’s not rooting for this Friday’s game against Wake Forest to come down to penalties.
“We’re not gonna play for pens at all,” Bell said. “Hopefully, we’re gonna get the job done before that, which I think we will … if it went to penalties, that’s how it’ll be, but we’ll make sure it doesn’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.