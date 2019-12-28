MIAMI — Joe Reed and Virginia special teams coach Ricky Brumfield enter each game with a plan.
Reed, one of the most decorated kick returners in college football, agrees to kneel down kickoffs that go at least two yards deep in the end zone.
He doesn’t always follow through with this agreement, though.
“He pushed it against William & Mary,” Brumfield said. “He was supposed to take a knee, but when you take it to the end zone, you forgive him for that.”
Reed’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against William & Mary was his first of two this season. He’s the only Virginia player to return more than two kicks for touchdowns in his career, and he’s up to five in his illustrious career. The senior leads the nation with an average return of 34.7 yards this season.
When Reed receives a kick, he’s a major weapon for the Wahoos. Reed’s incredible career returning kicks makes Brumfield more likely to forgive Reed for occasionally breaking their agreement.
“We give him that leeway a little bit to judge if it’s a low kick or a high kick,” Brumfield said. “If he judges it wrong, his track record kind of excuses it.”
Entertaining returns from Reed are a combination of multiple factors. There’s the kickoff return scheme, Reed’s speed and quickness, the special teams plan and Reed’s judgment.
“I don’t know, sometimes you just have that feeling,” Reed said of the William & Mary return. “When they kicked the ball, I just had that feeling, like I’m gonna bring this out. I went with my feeling and it paid off.”
Returning kicks is equal parts creativity and scheme. Brumfield credits the blocking for 50% of Reed’s success, and gives the talented returner 50% of the credit. Reed says the blocking deserves closer to 75% of the praise.
Consistent blocking with Reed’s ability to make one or two guys miss makes UVa’s kickoff unit dangerous. The Cavaliers don’t have to block perfectly for a return to go to the distance.
“A great scheme and great blockers still doesn’t constitute to a long kickoff return,” Brumfield said. “It might lead to good kickoff returns, but Joe takes a good return and turns it into a great return.”
Throughout his career, Reed has added a spark on special teams. He’s also an elite receiver who leads the Cavaliers in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.
His versatility earned him finalist honors for the Paul Hornung Trophy, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. He’s the first Virginia player to be nominated for the award in its 10-year history.
Reed does it all for Virginia, and his presence was missed in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson. He missed that game with a hip pointer injury suffered against Virginia Tech, but he’s expected back at full health Monday against the Gators.
For one last time, UVa fans can watch the best kickoff returner in program history. The game, which will be nationally televised on ESPN, is the only bowl game Monday night and there’s no Monday NFL game this week. As UVa fans watch, so will the rest of the country.
“It’s very exciting, especially in this game, in this setting at Hard Rock Stadium,” Reed said. “You couldn’t ask for a better way to go out.”
