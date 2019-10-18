Virginia
» Run the football: The Cavaliers own the 13th worst yards per rush average in the FBS. Virginia’s inability to run the football puts incredible pressure on Bryce Perkins and the wide receivers to produce, especially in the red zone. If UVa can average four yards per carry or more, the Cavaliers’ offense may have an easier time finding the end zone on a more consistent basis.
» Convert in the red zone: Bronco Mendenhall wants his team to score touchdowns on 50% of red-zone chances. The Cavaliers didn’t convert any of their three red-zone chances into touchdowns in their 17-9 loss to Miami. Virginia needs better red-zone production to beat Duke.
» Make Harris throw: Duke quarterback Quentin Harris is one of the most dynamic players in the ACC. Much like Perkins, Harris can pass and run effectively. Even with Bryce Hall out, UVa’s secondary matches up well against Duke’s wide receivers. Forcing Harris into third-and-long situations where he’s forced to use his arm rather than his legs is critical for UVa.
Duke
» Jump out to an early lead: Virginia scores over 10 points per game in the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers have used second-half comebacks in all three of their wins over FBS teams. UVa finishes strong under Bronco Mendenhall in part because it controls the clock and wears defenses down late in games. While Virginia plays well when trailing, the Cavaliers’ offense is struggling and would face added pressure if Duke jumped out to an early lead. As UVa learned last week, relying on second-half comebacks isn’t sustainable.
» Slow Reed and Dubois: Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois found their stride against Notre Dame, and both receivers played well again last week against Miami. Reed and Dubois are undoubtedly the team’s top offensive skill players, and the Cavaliers’ offense struggles mightily when they aren’t performing at a high level. If Duke can slow down those two receivers, Virginia’s offense may come to a screeching halt.
» Produce on first down: Virginia’s defense ranks as one of the top units in the country in numerous categories. The Cavaliers excel at creating sacks, and opposing quarterbacks often find themselves on their backside following third-and-long situations. Avoiding sacks often starts on first down. Duke needs solid early-down production to avoid obvious passing situations.
