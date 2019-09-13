Virginia
» Weather the early storm: From the head coach to the long snapper, the Seminoles are feeling the pressure to win and return the luster to their once-feared program. This is the first time in history that they’ve come to Scott Stadium as an underdog, and they’re going to be fired up to prove a point. Florida State is going to come out swinging, and Virginia has to weather that early storm until the adrenaline wears off, which, if recent history is any indication, will lead to a sub-par second half for the visitors.
» Don’t leave points on the field: Don’t let the past two years fool you. Virginia is still facing one of college football’s most storied programs, and the Cavaliers can’t afford to leave any points on the field. Drives and red-zone opportunities have to end in touchdowns. Turnovers and mistakes on the part of the Seminoles must be capitalized on, and Virginia is going to have to create some big plays to earn its fourth win over FSU in program history.
» Keep the defense fresh: Florida State’s offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ system is all about tempo. Through the first two games of the season, the Seminoles have run more than 150 plays. That can take a toll on a defense, and Virginia is going to have to rely on its depth to hold FSU’s athletes at bay. Especially on the defensive line, the Cavaliers need fresh bodies on the field to chase down star running back Cam Akers.
Florida State
» Let Akers eat: Florida State’s Cam Akers may be the most NFL-ready running back Virginia will face this season. He’s big and strong, he’s explosive and he has impeccable vision. The Seminoles have athletes on the outside like Tamorrion Terry, who is going to get his touches, but coming into hostile territory as an underdog, they simply have to give the ball to their workhorse and let him go to work. The Cavaliers’ run defense has been as good as advertised the past two weeks, but Florida State needs to put the ball in Akers’ hands early and often and make them prove they can stop him.
» Stretch the defense vertically: In an effort to open things up for Akers and take a little air out of what is expected to be a packed stadium, Florida State needs to trust its athletes and test Virginia’s secondary with some deep passes. There’s no better method for stealing momentum than a long touchdown pass. Of course, that means the Seminoles may have to gamble on Bryce Hall’s side of the field, but that may be what it takes to escape Charlottesville with a win.
» Get Perkins out of the pocket: Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has looked much more comfortable and decisive this season in the pocket, but his mistakes, including both interceptions against William & Mary, tend to come when he’s flushed out and forced to make a decision on the run. The Seminoles need to throw pressure at him early and disguise some blitz and coverage schemes to get him on the move, trying to fit a pass in a tight window.
