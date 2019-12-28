Virginia
» Limit deep passes: Florida ranks among the nation’s best in passing efficiency, and quarterback Kyle Trask can make all the throws for the Gators. He’s an elite passer, and Virginia’s secondary has struggled against elite passers such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
» Embrace the stage: Virginia players have been open about letting the moment become too big for them against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. After falling down early, the game spiraled away from them. The Orange Bowl is another big stage, and Virginia needs to lock in quickly if it wants any chance of being competitive against the Gators.
» Lean on Perkins: Virginia’s best player is Bryce Perkins, and the redshirt senior quarterback needs to do a little bit of everything for the Cavaliers to win the Orange Bowl. In the last game of the year, there’s no sense drastically altering offensive strategy. Expect offensive coordinator Robert Anae to lean on Perkins heavily in the running game.
Florida
» Stretch the field: The best way to attack Virginia’s defense is to throw deep balls against defensive backs in single coverage. The Cavaliers have yet to show the ability to consistently stop quality passers since Bryce Hall broke his ankle against Miami. Dan Mullen and company should lean on Kyle Trask’s arm to stretch the field against a lackluster secondary.
» Contain Bryce Perkins: Perkins is averaging 376 yards and three touchdowns per game over his past five games. He’s one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Florida needs to keep Perkins inside the pocket and force him to win the game with his arm. He’s still capable of doing that, but the Gators should feel confident if Perkins’ rushing ability is neutralized.
» Keep an eye on Terrell Jana: Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois draw the headlines, but Jana quietly excels. He’s posted at least four receptions for 50 yards in six consecutive games, and he’s a reliable receiver when it comes to moving the chains. Jana has slowly emerged as Perkins’ safety blanket, and Florida needs to give him the same respect they give Dubois and Reed.
