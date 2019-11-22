Virginia
» Stay in the moment: The biggest game of Virginia’s season is next week against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers need to focus on Liberty and avoid looking past the Flames to next week’s showdown with the Hokies. If the Cavaliers take Liberty seriously, they should impose their will on the Flames and pick up win No. 8.
» Contain Gandy-Golden: Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden is one of the best receivers in the country, and he’s going to test UVa’s inexperienced secondary. He’s one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best receiver in the country. He’s amassed 1,244 receiving yards through 10 games, and he’s by far Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert’s favorite target. The Cavaliers need to slow Gandy-Golden to slow Liberty’s offense.
» Rely on Perkins: Liberty allowed Rutgers to rush for 271 yards and three touchdowns on Oct. 26. BYU torched the Flames through the air two weeks ago, passing for 306 yards and four touchdowns. In the past two games, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins is averaging 318 passing yards and 109 rushing yards per game. Against a subpar Liberty defense, Perkins should feast.
Liberty
» Throw the ball: Throwing the ball effectively is the only chance Liberty has to win this game. The Flames’ defense is weak, but the passing attack averages 300 yards per game. Calvert and Gandy-Golden need to connect frequently to keep the Flames within striking distance. Virginia’s banged-up defense is vulnerable, which helps. The Cavaliers allowed North Carolina to surpass its season average in passing yards per game by 70 yards, and Georgia Tech exceeded its passing average by 86 yards.
» Force turnovers: Stopping UVa’s offense will be a challenge for Liberty, but the Flames would benefit from stealing a few possessions by forcing turnovers. While the Cavaliers’ play on offense the past two weeks looks far superior to early season games, they’ve had problems with turnovers in the past. Liberty needs to create a few takeaways.
» Get to the quarterback: Perkins scrambles well for Virginia, and he’s dangerous outside the pocket. Liberty has at least one sack in every game this season. The Flames should place an emphasis on sacking Perkins and keeping the quarterback contained within the pocket. That’s easier said than done, however.
